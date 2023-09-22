What Happened Between Mina Starsiak Hawk and Mom Karen E. Laine? A Timeline of Their Drama

Since announcing that season 8 of Good Bones would be the show’s last, Mina Starsiak Hawk has dropped several bombshells about her ongoing family feud. The HGTV personality is not on “good terms” with her mother, Karen E. Laine, and brothers.

Mina and Karen worked at their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, together until Karen announced she was stepping back from the family business in 2019. She still regularly appeared on Good Bones with her family, but there was some major drama happening behind the scenes.

Scroll below for a complete timeline of Mina and Karen’s family drama.