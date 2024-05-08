John Travolta Is ‘Afraid to Open Up’ After Wife's Death

John Travolta lost his wife, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer in July 2020, and a source exclusively tells Closer that the Pulp Fiction star is having trouble putting himself back out there.

“John doesn’t have a lot of work lined up, he’s got two projects but nothing he’s really passionate about,” the insider says. “His religion doesn’t seem to be the biggest priority for him anymore either. Since Kelly’s passing he’s just not as connected to Scientology as he once was. Bottom line, John is afraid to open up, to be vulnerable again and fall in love, which is very sad because he’s the kindest, nicest guy and he has one of the biggest hearts of anyone we know.”

While a separate insider told Closer on April 8 that John, 70, wasn’t against the idea of getting married again, the source revealed that Kelly’s “shoes were hard to fill.”

Earlier in April, a third source claimed that John had gotten close with his Cash Out costar Kristin Davis, and his kids Ella and Ben were hoping the two might date. The insider added that John and Kristin, 59, “had a blast” filming their upcoming film but said that “all anyone could talk about was their chemistry.”

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

“He’s totally smitten with her, thinks she’s adorable,” the source revealed. “They’re both single, and they really like each other, so of course everyone wants them to date. The most surprising people on the John and Kristin romance bandwagon are John’s kids, Ella and Ben. While no one could replace their mom, they think Kristin is great and that their dad should get back out there and start having fun.”

John was married to Kelly from 1991 until her death. In addition to their two children, Ella and Ben, John and Kelly also welcomed their late son, Jett, while they were married. The Grease star announced via Instagram Kelly had passed ​at age 57 on July 12, 2020, after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” John wrote at the time. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”