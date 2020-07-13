John Travolta‘s late wife Kelly Preston‘s memory will live on through their beautiful children: Ella, Benjamin and late son Jett. Although the beloved Jerry Maguire actress died following a two-year battle with breast cancer in July 2020, the couple’s most loving memories have been captured forever in their sweetest family photos.

The Grease alum and Kelly tied the knot in 1991. Just one year into their marriage, the longtime couple welcomed their eldest son, Jett, in April 1992. John and Kelly expanded their family when daughter Ella Bleu arrived almost eight years later in April 2000.

Tragically, Jett died at age 16 after suffering a seizure while on vacation in the Bahamas with his family in January 2009. The Pulp Fiction actor candidly opened up about the devastation they endured following the death of their child. “It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life,” he once told Us Weekly. “The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it.”

John and Kelly welcomed their youngest son, Benjamin, in November 2010. Although Jett’s death left a hole in the couple’s heart, the Golden Globe winner credited Ben for being “a beautiful kind of glue for us to re-bond after a tremendous loss,” he once told Good Morning America.

Instagram/JohnTravolta

Ben’s birth may have been a wonderful surprise to fans, but the Twins actress revealed they were always hoping to welcome another child. “We had been trying for quite a few years, and then of course there was a time when we weren’t, and then we started trying again,” the doting mom told Health magazine in August 2011.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was floored,” Kelly sweetly continued at the time. “I’d snuck out of bed and then came back and woke Johnny up in bed. We both started crying. It was wonderful.”

Shortly after John revealed the news of his wife’s death, the duo’s eldest daughter shared a touching tribute to commemorate her mother’s memorable journey.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” Ella emotionally penned alongside a throwback photo of Kelly in July. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.”

“Thank you for your love,” the gorgeous teenager went on. “Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see John and Kelly’s sweetest photos with their three kids.