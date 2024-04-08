Nearly four years after the death of wife Kelly Preston, John Travolta’s heart is not closed off to finding love.

“John would be open to marriage again, but Kelly’s shoes are really hard to fill,” an insider exclusively tells Closer. “His kids, even though Ella just turned 24, are still his main priority.”

John, 70, welcomed kids Ella, Ben and late son Jett with Kelly, whom he married in 1991. The Grease actor announced the death of his wife in an Instagram post on July 12, 2020, following a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

The following year, John opened up about managing his grief away from the spotlight.

“I learned that mourning someone, living in grief, is very personal,” he told Esquire Mexico in April 2021. “Grief is personal, and finding your own path is what could lead to healing. It’s different than someone else’s journey.”

But now, it seems like the Pulp Fiction star is ready to start a new chapter in his life. John became “flirty friends” with costar Kristin Davis while working together on the film Cash Out, a source told Closer earlier this month.

“John’s been gushing to everyone that Kristin’s smart and beautiful,” the insider said. “Their friends think they’re perfect for each other and that if John doesn’t take a chance, he’ll miss out on a great opportunity.”

While the pair had an obvious “chemistry” between them, they have not made anything official just yet.

“John thinks the world of Kristin, but he’s not rushing into anything,” the first insider says, adding that the future looks bright for the Saturday Night Fever actor and the Sex and the City actress.

Kristin, 59, has never been married. The Emmy nominee is a mom to kids Gemma and Wilson, whom she adopted in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

“They did say that they would stay in touch, so who knows what the future might hold,” the source reveals of the HBO star’s bond with John.