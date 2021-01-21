John Travolta‘s home is impressive in more ways than one. Aside from having its very own airport, the Grease actor’s Florida estate is nearly 7,000 square feet and sits on more than 19.5 acres. It’s time for you to see photos inside!

The Welcome Back, Kotter alum, as well as his late wife, Kelly Preston, shelled out $3.5 million for the massive pad, according to Velvet Ropes. Although it’s unclear exactly when John and the Jerry Maguire actress purchased the incredible property, it appears they moved in around the late 1990s, per Architectural Digest.

The Golden Globe winner resides in the midcentury house in the Ocala area with their two kids, Ella and Ben. The residence features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious living areas and a luxurious backyard fitted with a pool. The dwelling also boasts multiple balcony patios.

We already mentioned John’s home comes with its very own airport, but it’s important to highlight how incredible the setup truly is. Not only does the estate include more than a 7,500-foot runway, but John also has enough space for two planes.

Considering the Hollywood hunk earned his private pilot’s license at age 22 and has been flying countless types of planes ever since, it’s no surprise he constructed an airport in his backyard. “You can be the ultimate eccentric, like I am, and bring in a 707,” he told Architectural Digest in 2005. “But you can also bring in any corporate jet or airliner.”

In his home, the Saturday Night Fever star has an area dedicated to his aviation achievements. According to the outlet, his office features his Qantas 747 pilot certificate, his American Airlines Boeing 707 pilot certificate and an award for excellence in aviation from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

No matter how much John loves his planes, though, his favorite area of the house is the backyard. Because the Pulp Fiction alum adored serenading his beloved wife — who died following a two-year battle with breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020 — on the dance floor, he made sure his patio had enough room for them to make memories at home.

“The pool cabana is a grown-up playroom,” one of the designers told Architectural Digest. “John wanted to use it for dancing, which is why it has a big open space and stone flooring.”

