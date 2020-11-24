John Travolta paid tribute to his youngest son Benjamin‘s 10th birthday by sharing a rare photo on social media. The beloved Grease star uploaded a heartwarming tribute for his little man to celebrate his 10th trip around the sun.

“Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben!” the 66-year-old gushed in the caption on Monday, November 23. “I love you!” Alongside his sweet message, John shared a snap of the birthday boy sitting on his lap. The father-son duo looked happier than ever as John tightly wrapped his arms around Ben.

Instagram/JohnTravolta

The Pulp Fiction alum has had all his attention on fatherhood since his longtime wife and the mother of his children, Kelly Preston, died at age 57 in July 2020. John and the late Jerry Maguire actress shared Ben, as well as daughter Ella, 20, and their late son, Jett, who tragically died during a family vacation in the Bahamas in 2009.

The Saturday Night Fever actor announced his wife’s death on social media. At the time, John revealed Kelly lost her private two-year battle with breast cancer.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he emotionally penned. “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Following the gut-wrenching news, a source close to the longtime couple — who tied the knot in 1991 — revealed John was “devastated” over his wife’s death. However, he’s “heartbroken more for the kids, that they’ve lost their mom and that she won’t be there for their big life events,” the insider noted.

Instagram/JohnTravolta

“Ella and Kelly were best friends and inseparable. And of course, Benjamin worshipped his mom,” the source shared with Closer Weekly. “The loss of Kelly is insurmountable. She was the rock, the heart and soul that kept the family strong and united. They’re being strong, but they can’t imagine life without her.”

The Mischief alum’s shocking death is still so painful for the iconic actor, but John is finding solace in parenting their children. The insider added he’s been taking comfort in how much he “sees” the late actress in their mini-me daughter.

“John is trying to keep it together for the kids, but actually Ella is helping him as much as he’s trying to comfort her,” the source told Closer. “He sees Kelly in Ella — the strength and unconditional love … she has all of Kelly’s good qualities.”

We hope Ben had the best birthday celebrating with his loving family.