Kelly Preston‘s legacy will live on in her and John Travolta‘s daughter, Ella Bleu. After Kelly’s death following a two-year battle with breast cancer on July 12, John is taking comfort in how much he “sees” the late actress in their 20-year-old daughter, a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“John is trying to keep it together for the kids, but actually Ella is helping him as much as he’s trying to comfort her,” the insider reveals on Monday, July 13. “He sees Kelly in Ella — the strength and unconditional love … she has all of Kelly’s good qualities.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The Gotti actor, 66 — who also shares Benjamin, 9, and late son Jett with Kelly — is “devastated” following his wife’s death, but he’s “heartbroken more for the kids, that they’ve lost their mom and that she won’t be there for their big life events,” the source adds.

While John and Kelly “were true partners” ever since they tied the knot in 1991, the pair’s children were just as close with the Mischief star. “Ella and Kelly were best friends and inseparable. And of course, Benjamin worshipped his mom,” the source notes. “The loss of Kelly is insurmountable. She was the rock, the heart and soul that kept the family strong and united. They’re being strong, but they can’t imagine life without her.”

The Golden Globe winner first shared the news of Kelly’s death at age 57 in a heartbreaking post via Instagram. John paid tribute to the mother of three alongside a gorgeous throwback of Kelly on Sunday, July 12.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife, Kelly, has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” he emotionally penned. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Instagram/JohnTravolta

Ella also shared a touching post to honor her mom’s incredible memory. “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” the brunette beauty captioned the same snapshot her dad shared.”Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

Aside from praising Kelly for being the best mother and role model, Ella shared her gratitude for having a mom who was always “there for [her]” no matter what. “Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place,” Ella gushed. “You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, mama.”

Our thoughts are with the Travolta family during this time.