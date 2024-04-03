John Travolta and Kristin Davis became “flirty friends” while filming their upcoming heist movie, Cash Out, and now a source exclusively tells Closer that pals are urging the Pulp Fiction actor to ask his costar on a date.

“Kristin would definitely be receptive,” the source says of the And Just Like That… actress, 59, “but she won’t make the first move, so hopefully John can get his courage up.”

The source adds that Travolta, 70, whose longtime wife Kelly Preston died at age 57 to breast cancer in 2020, “has been ready to date for a while, but always seems to chicken out when it comes down to it.”

Davis, who’s raising two adopted kids — daughter Gemma Rose, 11, and son Wilson, 5 — as a single mom, “has been saying John’s a cool guy and telling people how funny he is,” says the source of the pair, who play exes in Cash Out, scheduled for release on April 26.

“And John’s been gushing to everyone that Kristin’s smart and beautiful. Their friends think they’re perfect for each other and that if John doesn’t take a chance, he’ll miss out on a great opportunity.”

Adds an insider, “People who’ve seen them together say it’s obvious he’s totally smitten.”