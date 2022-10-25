See Where the ‘And Just Like That…’ Cast Lives! Inside the Homes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Her Costars

There’s nothing more fabulous than the lives of the And Just Like That… characters! Much like the iconic roles they portray on the HBO Max series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon live in glamorous homes.

The Sex and the City sequel has taken viewers all over New York City with the adventures of the beloved characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes. While Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones did not make her return to the series, other favorites like Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler signed on.

Fans were delighted to see the trio back at it again, exploring the Big Apple in their ritzy designer looks. Sarah has lived in New York City since she was 11 years old. Her family picked up moved from Ohio in the hopes that the child star and her siblings would make it big on the theater scene.

In 1977, the Emmy winner served as a replacement for the titular character in Annie on Broadway. Soon after, she landed the role of Patty Greene on Square Pegs, earning critical acclaim and becoming a household name. Sarah continued to skyrocket to fame, ultimately making her debut as Carrie in Sex and the City in 1998. The show’s original run ended in 2004.

The television producer and her husband, Matthew Broderick, purchased several properties in New York since tying the knot in 1997. They currently reside in a West Village townhouse that they bought in 2016 for $34.5 million, per Architectural Digest. The couple lives with their three children, son James and twins Tabitha and Marion.

“In my estimation, there is no greater city than New York City,” the Footloose actress gushed in a November 2020 interview with Town & Country.

Cynthia, a New York native, has also been heavily involved in Manhattan’s real estate scene. In March 2022, the World Without End alum and her wife, Christine Marinoni, sold their Greenwich Village abode for $3.59 million, according to multiple reports. The pair currently own a home in the Kips Bay neighborhood which they purchased back in June 2021 for $4.4 million.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former gubernatorial candidate explained what she was looking forward to the most after the lockdown.

​​“I cannot wait to go see a Broadway show — or any piece of theater,” Cynthia told Variety in October 2020. “And I cannot wait to take the subway to get there.”

Keep scrolling to see photos inside the homes of the And Just Like That… cast.