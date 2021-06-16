It seems like just yesterday Sarah Jessica Parker was jumping for joy over the birth of her twin daughters, but can you believe Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta are already preteens? The Sex and the City star’s kids have grown up over the years, and photos of their transformation prove they look more and more like their famous mama.

Sarah shares her beautiful girls with her husband of more than two decades, Matthew Broderick. The couple wed in 1997 and started their family when they welcomed their first child, son James Wilkie, in October 2002.

Throughout the next few years, Sarah and the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star hoped to expand their family. However, the Emmy winner struggled to get pregnant, and after exploring “a variety of ways of doing so,” the duo tried out their luck with surrogacy.

In April 2009, Sarah said she was “in disbelief” to announce they were expecting their baby girls. Opening up to Access Hollywood at the time, the Hocus Pocus star said she was “so excited” to become a family of five.

“I’m really grateful. I feel really fortunate. My son is so excited, my husband is so excited,” Sarah gushed, explaining why they chose the route of a surrogate. “We’ve been trying to expand our family for a number of years. This was one of the things we discussed with seriousness that had real possibilities for us.”

Sarah said she was pure “giggles” when the doctor confirmed her surrogate was pregnant. “We didn’t expect it. I think after a certain amount of time, you tend to hold your hopes at bay a bit so as not to be disappointed,” she shared, pointing out the surprise of finding out they were having twins. “One really would have been thrilling and we would’ve felt incredibly lucky. And two was a comedy.”

One month after sharing the news of their pregnancy, reps for the acting pair revealed they welcomed their daughters in May 2009. “Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and Tabitha Hodge Broderick weighed 6 pounds. Both Hodge and Elwell are family names on Parker’s side,” read a statement to ABC News. “The babies are doing beautifully and the entire family is over the moon.”

