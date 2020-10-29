Here Are All the Rare Photos Sarah Jessica Parker Has Shared of Her 3 Kids James, Tabitha and Marion

We don’t know how she does it, but Sarah Jessica Parker manages to be the best mom of her three kids while juggling her iconic career as a Hollywood star. She’s adored for roles in Sex and the City, Hocus Pocus and more, but when fans are lucky, Sarah will share rare photos inside her life with her children.

The Emmy Award winner is the mother of her three kids, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion “Loretta” Elwell Broderick, with her longtime husband, Matthew Broderick. After the couple tied the knot in 1997, they welcomed their eldest son, James, five years later in 2002, followed by the birth of their twin daughters in 2009.

At the time Sarah became a mom, she had just risen to fame as the star of Sex and the City. Even though she was dedicated to her showbiz career, the Here and Now producer always put her family with the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor first.

As her adorable kiddos quickly grew up, Sarah realized motherhood can be both “very painful” and “exhilarating” at times. “You’re in a constant state of worrying about your children,” she candidly dished on the “Girlboss Radio With Sophia Amoruso” podcast in 2018. “It’s a really interesting way of living in the world.”

The I Don’t Know How She Does It actress also revealed how she changed when she experienced motherhood for the first time. “I read books differently, or I look at parents and children on the subway differently,” she explained. “I hear music differently or when I see something, I think, ‘I wish Tabitha and Loretta were with me now and they could see this.’ That’s the good part.”

Even though Sarah adores being a parent, “it’s not for everybody,” she advised. “There’s a lot that’s really hard. It’s exhausting and you’re basically just cleaning up after people all day.”

The All Roads Lead to Rome actress also jokingly referred to herself as a “big, good, old-fashioned secretary” for her kiddos. “All I do is organize peoples’ lives and get them here and there and all that,” she added. “It’s what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something.”

Despite some challenges, the Divorce actress said she and Matthew will never stop making James, Tabitha and Loretta their No. 1 priority. “We don’t have any live-in help. We’re pretty hands-on parents,” she once told Momtastic. “That’s something that’s important to both of us, and we don’t shirk it, because what’s the point in having a family if you’re not going to really participate in it, you know?”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the rare photos Sarah has shared of her kids!