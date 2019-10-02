Celebrity couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have everything that they need to have a successful relationship in Hollywood. In a new interview, the former Sex and the City star revealed the secret to their over 20-year marriage and said it has everything to do with staying strong.

“We’ve grown,” Sarah, 54, recently shared to Us Weekly. “We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships … We don’t talk about it — that’s how it stays strong!”

Shutterstock

It also helps that Sarah and the 57-year-old Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star like to keep their relationship “nice and private.” In fact, the couple barely talk about their marriage on social media. However, the actress did reveal how she and Matthew keep the spark alive in a previous interview with People.

“We love going to the theater, we love eating, we love being with our friends! It’s those times that are few and far between because [of our] work and kids’ schedules, but we’re happy,” she gushed.

Aside from spending time with their friends and family, Sarah and Matthew also like to enjoy each other’s company without having anyone else around. The actress recalled just how helpful this has been for their marriage when she remembered a time she randomly found herself alone with her hubby.

Shutterstock

“We found ourselves alone. We went away but we didn’t plan it. It just happened because our son was away on a trip and our daughters were otherwise engaged and we ended up alone,” she said. “It was so amazing. It was really fun.”

Sarah and Matthew don’t just see each other as their soulmates, they like to call each other their best friends.

“I’ve been fortunate. Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more. I love him, and I think he’s brilliant,” Sarah Jessica admitted in an interview on the Girlboss podcast. “I’m enormously proud of the person he is. I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are and so their triumphs are yours, their disappointments are yours the more you feel those things and experience them, the more it’s hard to imagine not being part of their life.”

Here’s to many more years for these two!