Who doesn’t love a nice glass of wine after a long days work? Nobody, that’s who! In a new interview, Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she loves to relax after spending time with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their kids — James, 16, and their 10-year-old twins, Tabitha and Marion — by cracking open a nice glass of wine.

“I love a glass of wine at night, I love it,” the Sex and the City star recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “I never thought that would be something I would say. It took me a really long time to understand the benefits. I don’t know why. I think it was the three children hitting a certain age. I was like, ‘What are you doing? Why are you not with your body inside a fridge finding a glass of wine somewhere?'”

Shutterstock

However, Sarah does admit that “it’s not for everybody,” especially because every parent is different. “I will say there’s lots of ways to alleviate stress,” she said. “And I want to be very thoughtful about parenting. It’s a wonder and it’s chaotic and challenging and surprising, and it is often exhausting, and this is not the only way.”

Sarah admits that she and Matthew’s household is not that much different than any other household in America. When it’s time to get the kids up for school, she gets her children ready for the day just like any other mom would.

“It’s school and interning and soccer, and conversations about university and how to spend time, and where’s everyone’s stuff that’s missing?” Sarah explained. But now that James is already a junior in high school, she can’t imagine what it would feel like to say goodbye to him when it’s time for him to go off to college.

Shutterstock

“I can’t know, I can’t imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you’ve left them with everything they need, here and here,” she said while pointing to her head and heart.

At the end of the day, Sarah just hopes she raised her kids as best as she could. “What I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don’t come immediately,” she said. “And I don’t want them to focus on success because I think it’s come to me too much. The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day.”