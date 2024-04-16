Jennie Garth’s three daughters learned from the best! The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress gushed over the joys of motherhood and raising her girls, Luca, Lola and Fiona, to be strong women.

“Oh my gosh, the truest thing has never been said, ‘They grow up so fast,'” Jennie, 52, told People in an interview published on Tuesday, April 16.

“I never believed that when people were saying it about me, but when I’m saying it about my daughters, it’s terrifying because their world is moving at lightning speed, and there’s just so much access to everything now that you really have to … just put in the time and the work,” she added.

Over the past few years, Jennie has shared what it’s been like to see Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17, blossom into adults.

“That’s the crazy thing, you think that it’s hard when they’re young, and they’re running all around, and needing you all the time,” she told People in May 2021.

“But as they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it’s a whole different ball game,” the What I Like About You alum explained. “It’s like ‘Psychological Parenting 101,’ and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.”

Jennie shares her daughters with ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2013. The “Choose Me with Jennie Garth” host married her current husband, Dave Abrams, in 2015. She was also married to Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996.

“My job now is to just sort of keep them in the right lane, because they’re doing their thing and they’re becoming who they are and who they want to be,” she told the outlet of raising her kids. “And I’m just there to support that and kind of nudge them left and right to just keep them going in the right direction. Because I kind of feel like my work here is done, but it’s never done.”

Courtesy of Jennie Garth/Instagram

While it’s obvious that Jennie loves being a mom of three, she admitted that she sometimes has disagreements with her children.

“When you’re a parent, I could breathe the wrong way, and it would be like the end of the world,” the Dancing With the Stars alum candidly revealed. “But for the most part, they think I’m pretty cool, and we can hang out.”