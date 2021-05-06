Jennie Garth Keeps It Real When It Comes to Parenting! Meet the ‘BH90210’ Alum’s Children

Jennie Garth has a pretty good idea of what it takes to be a dedicated mom, but she knows parenting isn’t always a walk in the park. The BH90210 alum doesn’t shy away from the downsides of motherhood, and she’s always keeping it real when it comes to her children, Luca, Lola and Fiona.

Jennie shares her beloved family with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli. The former What I Like About You star and the Twilight actor met on the set of An Unfinished Affair in 1995 and became a couple shortly after, according to reports.

Before they got the chance to walk down the aisle, Jennie and Peter started a family when their first child, Luca, was born in 1997. The two later wed in January 2001, and more than a year after that, they expanded their family when their second daughter, Lola, arrived in 2002. Jennie and Peter’s third and youngest kid, Fiona, made her arrival in 2006.

As she was experiencing parenthood and getting in the groove of raising her kids, Jennie — who divorced Peter in 2013 — was also starring on the hit sitcom Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000. Despite her busy schedule, Jennie had no qualms about balancing her career and personal life because she never chose work over her family.

“My priority [is] my girls, No. 1,” the A Time to Dance actress told Newsday in August 2013, noting she’ll only say yes to TV appearances and other showbiz projects that work with her schedule. “I choose projects that I’m really passionate about.”

While Jennie has nearly perfected parenting over the last two decades, she jokes her role as a mom has actually gotten more difficult as the years have passed. The Mystery Girls alum pointed out the differences between raising babies vs. “young adults.”

“As they get to be teenagers, especially young women and young adults, it’s a whole different ball game,” Jennie candidly told People in May 2021. “It’s like ‘Psychological Parenting 101,’ and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.”

The Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde author — who wed her third husband, Dave Abrams, in 2015 — said there’s a lot more pressure these days. Because Luca, Lola and Fiona are “doing their thing and they’re becoming who they are and who they want to be,” Jennie is doing everything to steer them in the “right direction.”

“My job now is to just sort of keep them in the right lane,” she shared. “And I’m just there to support that and kind of nudge them left and right. Because I kind of feel like my work here is done, but it’s never done.”

So far, it looks like Jennie has done a fabulous job!

To learn more about Luca, Lola and Fiona, keep scrolling.