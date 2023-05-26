Having fun in the California sun! Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth shot to fame playing Kelly Taylor on the teen drama from 1990 to 2000. These days, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends down by the beach.

Jennie shares kids Luca, Lola and Fiona with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, whom she was married to from 2001 to 2013. The Dancing With the Stars alum is currently married to Dave Abrams. Their love for traveling and spending time together outdoors is evident in all of their sweet Instagram posts.

In July 2015, the blonde beauty and her hubby took a trip to Hawaii with her kiddos. During the vacation, Jennie was photographed walking along the beach in a black bikini and floppy hat. The sitcom star showed off two floral tattoos on her thighs and hips in her two-piece.

Jennie previously spoke out about her love for tattoos and hinted at getting some more ink.

“I’m still getting tattoos,” she said at a Crest and Oral-B event in August 2012. “I love body art, so it’s something that I love. It doesn’t mean something that Lola will love or Fiona.”

The Illinois native loves showing off her ink in gorgeous swimsuits and beachy outfits whenever she gets the chance. In June 2019, Jennie had a bikini-clad reunion with some of her 90210 castmates. She posed in a black bikini alongside Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris. The trio enjoyed dinner on a rooftop in their swimwear and sported makeup-free looks.

“Jennie hasn’t changed a bit!!!” one fan commented on the post shared on Tori’s Instagram page.

Fans of 90210 have loved seeing that Jennie and Tori’s friendship has withstood the test of time.

“It’s a true friendship,” the Mommywood author shared during a 2014 appearance on The View. “We were friends when we were in our teens. And you never know. In our 40s, you don’t have those friendships that are lasting and ours have.”

The duo currently cohosts the “9021OMG” podcast and they love making listeners laugh with their hilarious commentary and stories from their past. Tori also loves sharing stunning bikini photos on her Instagram page, proving that the California coast is truly a beachy paradise!

Scroll below to see Jennie’s rare bikini photos.