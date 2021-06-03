Jennie Garth’s Home Is a 9 (0210) Out of 10! Take a Tour Inside the Actress’ Pasadena Pad

Jennie Garth grew up starring on Beverly Hills, 90210, but as an adult, she resides in Pasadena, California! The beloved sitcom star lives in a spacious ranch in the city northeast of downtown Los Angeles with her husband, Dave Abrams, and her three kids.

The BH90210 alum has been occupying the picturesque property, which sits on nearly two acres, since October 2019. E! News reported Jennie sold her former house in Los Olivos, California, for $1.9 million and picked up the new pad in Pasadena for more than $3.3 million.

Jennie’s 1950s residence sits on a big stretch of land and offers a 180-degree view of the stunning California mountains. The actual abode is even more magnificent, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Overall, the home is 3,360 square feet.

If you’re not already impressed, the mid-century ranch also comes fitted with plenty of amenities. In addition to the large living room, dining room and chef-style kitchen, Jennie’s dwelling boasts a master suite with a large walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bathroom, as well as an area with a wet bar and fireplace.

The most enviable part of the home is the backyard, considering it has a luxurious pool and lounge area. The What I Like About You actress and Dave — who married in 2015 — can also host fun barbecues with friends and family as they have a lavish outdoor dining area.

It seems Jennie has really turned the space into her very own slice of paradise, and she’s shared plenty of glimpses while hanging out at home with her hubby and kids. In September 2020, the A Time to Dance star showed off her backyard during a picnic with her daughters.

“Every day [is] National Daughters Day,” Jennie captioned the sweet snap, which featured Luca, Lola Ray and Fiona — whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Facinelli — as they sat on a blanket on the grass and enjoyed some chips and guacamole.

Two months later in November, Jennie gave a look inside her living space as she cooked Thanksgiving dinner with her family. “Happy Thanksgiving from our home to yours,” she penned.

