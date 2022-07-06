The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast Slays the Zip Code With Their Bikini Photos: See Their Best Beach Snaps

In 1990, Beverly Hills, 90210 aired its first season on Fox and it was only just the start of an incredibly successful franchise. The teen drama had several leading ladies stealing scenes like Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Tiffani Thiessen and Shannen Doherty. They’ve all continued to spice up the zip code with their lovely swimsuit photos and bikini moments since the series wrapped in 2000.

Viewers of the hit show could not get enough of Tori’s character, Donna Martin, and her passion for fashion. Years after the program ended its run, she reflected on the outfits she wore as Donna and the trends the cast set during the ‘90s.

“I didn’t realize that bad or good we were setting 90’s trends! Looking back, I see a lot of fashion don’ts, but am proud at our boldness,” the mom of five told Glamour in September 2009.

Other actresses that shined on the show were Hilary Swank, Gabrielle Carteris, Kathleen Robertson, Lindsay Price and Vanessa Marcil. Their characters rocked everything from crop tops, overalls, pleather, mesh outfits and one of the most popular ‘90s accessories: chokers.

“I know in fashion what’s new is old and trends repeat but the 90’s trends ala 90210 aren’t exactly styles I’d want to wear today,” Tori admitted at the time. “I look back and might not agree with all of our choices, but we most importantly took chances and made looks our own. I’m proud of that!”

Even Tori’s children with her husband, Dean McDermott, have watched the show and commented on the fashion of the time. The Masked Singer alum found it fascinating that ‘90s looks have since come back into style.

“To see our kids being like, ‘Oh this is what’s in right now.’ It’s like we created those looks,” she told Fox in August 2019. Jennie also agreed that her daughters “love high-waisted jeans” after seeing her sport them on the show.

In August 2019, a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot titled BH90210 aired on Fox. Several of the show’s original stars returned for the comedy-drama. Though fans of the original series were excited to see their favorite stars return in a reimagined way, BH90210 was canceled after one season.

Still, the legacy Beverly Hills, 90210 left behind is unmatched. The phenomenon even brought on some very popular guest stars throughout its decade dominating the cable lineup. Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria, Rebecca Gayheart, Lucy Liu and Denise Richards all made appearances on the series.

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos from the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast.