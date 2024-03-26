Joy Behar’s personality is larger than life, and so are her homes! The View cohost has impeccable taste when it comes to picking the perfect location and decor for her properties.

Where Does Joy Behar Live?

Joy put her whooping paycheck to good use, finding gorgeous places to call home. The TV personality owns her primary residence in Sag Harbor, which is located in between New York’s East Hampton and Bridgehampton.

She paid $4.75 million for the home, per multiple outlets. With four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, it’s no wonder why Joy loves spending time in her city escape. The Baby Boom actress shares the home with her husband, Steve Janowitz.

The 4,500-square-foot home is also fitted with a marvelous chef’s kitchen and a spacious living room with a regal fireplace. It’s where the couple spent most of their time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This house is over 100 years old — I’m almost as old as this house!” Joy once told Hedges of her estate. “But it’s a beautiful house, it has bones, and it has history.”

She’s offered rare glimpses of the residence on her Instagram account through the years.

“I love the Hamptons,” the comedian shared. “There is no better place. To me, it resembles Provence more than any other place I’ve been, and I like it more than Provence.”

Courtesy of Joy Behar/Instagram

Owning a home was always Joy’s biggest dream, one that became achievable thanks to her successful comedy and hosting career.

“My whole life was about getting the best house I could afford, so I found this one,” the Emmy winner said. “I love it. And I don’t ever want to leave this house — it feels real. I feel like a real resident of the Hamptons.”

Joy Behar Also Owns an NYC Apartment

When she wants an easy commute to The View studio, Joy stays at her NYC apartment. Her $2.74 million Upper West Side digs are absolutely stunning. Of course, one of the best features of the apartment is that it boasts fabulous views of Central Park.

The New York native once shared some of her favorite spots to go to around the city, including shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“The perfume people on the first floor are fun,” she told The New York Post in March 2010. “You’re never alone. You could be the loneliest person in the world, but you walk into Saks Fifth Avenue and there’s always people there spritzing perfume at you. It’s fabulous.”