The View cohost Joy Behar is often sharing details about her personal life on the hit ABC program. The comedian is a mom to one daughter, Eve Behar, who she shares with her first husband, Joe Behar.

Joy and Joe were married from 1965 to 1981. They welcomed their only child together, Eve, in 1970. The television personality married her second husband, Steve Janowitz, in 2011. Joy has maintained a great relationship with her daughter, who was 11 years old when her mother started her stand-up career.

Courtesy of Eve Behar/Instagram

“I was broke after my divorce, and at 39, I got fired from my day job. When I look back, I don’t think I would do it if I knew all that I had to go through,” the Baby Boom actress told Parade in October 2010 about launching her career. “But I didn’t know what else to do to make money. Also, my mother was still alive, so Eve had always her as a backup babysitter. Eve’s father was there too, even though he wasn’t in the same neighborhood or the same stratosphere actually.”

Eve is a talented artist and former television producer who lives in New York City. She studied ceramics in Florence, Italy, in the ‘90s after realizing she had a true passion for the arts and working with clay. The blonde beauty returned to the U.S. after years of studying abroad and began presenting her work at galleries and online.

“I have my personal connection with my work as I strive for a certain line or curve, and the more present I am, the more my experience will lead me to the end result I seek,” she wrote on her website. “And, because that very presence is challenging, yet ultimately extremely fulfilling, hopefully, the work strongly conveys its intentions.”

In September 2007, Eve married her husband, Alphonso Anthony Scotti. He is a physician assistant and a graduate of Touro College. The couple welcomed their son, Luca Behar Scotti, in 2011. The mom of one often showcases photos of her family on her Instagram account along with some of her latest designs.