Joy Behar’s Sag Harbor Home Has Quite the View! Photos of Her House Outside the City

The View cohost Joy Behar has an impressive real estate portfolio in New York! The TV personality owns both a residence in Manhattan’s Upper West Side and a beautiful home in Sag Harbor. She’s shared rare photos of her houses on Instagram in recent years.

Joy purchased her Manhattan apartment in 2017. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located in a convenient spot near ABC Studios where The View is filmed. The comedian previously lived in an apartment further uptown before moving to the pad with the perfect view of Central Park.

Joy lives with her husband, Steve Janowitz, whom she married in 2011. The New York native and the teacher dated for 29 years before tying the knot. Now, they’ve got two incredible homes to spend time in with their adorable dog, Bernie. In fact, Joy has an entire Instagram account dedicated to her pup, with pictures snapped around her properties.

The Baby Boom alum loves spending time with her daughter, Eve Behar, from her first marriage to Joe Behar. Joy is also a grandmother to Eve’s son, Luca, whom she shares with her husband, Alphonso Anthony Scotti.

The Hall Pass actress purchased her Sag Harbor home, located between East Hampton and Bridgehampton, in 2016. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Joy and her husband made it their permanent residence as she taped episodes of The View virtually.

“This house is over 100 years old — I’m almost as old as this house!” she joked during an interview with Behind the Hedges in May 2021. “But it’s a beautiful house, it has bones and it has history.”

The home actually wasn’t on the market when the Emmy winner first saw it. She was touring the house next door before asking the broker about the neighboring home she fell in love with. Joy was ecstatic when the broker worked out a deal for her to purchase the abode as is. She filled it with beautiful antiques, gems from yard sales and vintage finds.

“With yard sales, it’s ‘the hunt,’” she continued. “It’s not because the products are cheap — though that is part of the fun. The real truth is you never know what you will find in somebody’s house. You are rummaging through people’s lives and it’s interesting — you learn about them, even though they are not there. You’ll find a book, How to Get a Good Divorce, and then you know why they left the house.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Joy’s Sag Harbor home.