The View cohost Joy Behar never shies away from speaking her mind on the hit ABC talk show. She made her debut on the program during its inaugural season in 1997, getting candid several times on the program about her personal life and relationships. The comedian was married twice, first to Joe Behar, and then to Steve Janowitz since 2011.

Joy and Joe welcomed one daughter, Eve Behar, during their marriage in 1970. She was able to find love again when her first marriage didn’t work out. The Baby Boom actress got candid during a March 2020 segment on The View about how she met her second husband.

“I don’t know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony. It’s true,” she told her cohosts.

Joy bumped into him again later that night and the pair hit it off. They officially began dating in 1982. The television personality and the former school teacher dated for 29 years before they tied the knot. Their decision to wait to make their union official was in part due to the fact that they were waiting for same-sex marriage to become legalized in New York. The couple tied the knot in August 2011.

“It did have an influence on me. It brought to my consciousness why gays needed to get married,” she said during a September 2011 episode of The View. “And I thought it was a good reason for me to get married. And so did Steve, so we did it.”

After the private ceremony in New York, Joy spilled more details about their marriage during an episode of the Rachael Ray Show, including another reason why the pair waited nearly three decades to wed.

“I waited until all the parents were dead,” the New York native said. “So I have no in-laws at all. He has none and I have none. ‘Cause marriage is mostly about in-laws, I find. They always want you to visit them and come for lasagna.”

In October 2011, just a few months after their wedding, Joy joked with HuffPost about her relationship with Steve. “We’re really romantic,” she said. “We like to sit on the floor naked, eating cannoli and watching Hoarders.”

The pair continue to keep their relationship playful and full of humor. In March 2022, Joy took a scary fall during a taping of The View in front of a live audience. She got back on her feet with a smile on her face. “My husband is home laughing, I bet,” she said after the incident.