She may not be currently married, but that does not mean that Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t know what marriage is about — in fact, she has had three husbands in her life!

The legendary comedian is of course known for breaking ground in Hollywood, and for all of her classic roles — including her Oscar winning performance in Ghost alongside Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. And while we are familiar with all of incredible work in the industry, for the most part, Whoopi kept her three marriages fairly private throughout the years. In June 2019, The View cohost did touch on her relationships, and revealed why in fact she said I do.

“Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married,” the Sister Act star revealed to The New York Times Magazine. “So I kept trying to do that, but I didn’t want to share information with somebody else. I didn’t want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better.”

“I’d be thinking, Why don’t I feel the thing that I’m supposed to?” Whoopi told the outlet. “Then one day I thought, I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to conform. I tried marriage, and it wasn’t for me. You can’t be in a marriage because everybody’s expecting you to.”

Scroll on down below to meet Whoopi’s three husbands.

