Joy Behar’s ‘The View’ Cohosts Rush to Her Aid After She Falls During Episode: ‘I Went Flying’

The View host Joy Behar took a scary fall during the intro of Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show. As she prepared to take her seat at the desk, the 79-year-old plummeted to the ground in front of the show’s live audience.



Joy’s cohosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, all immediately rushed over to help her off the ground. Once they got her back up on her feet, the audience cheered. The comedian dusted herself off with a laugh and smile on her face. A member of the production team assisted Joy when she went to sit down on the chair the second time.



“These chairs move and you touch it, and you’re on the ground,” Whoopi said once everyone was seated. Joy quipped, “25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The television personalities continued to share laughs about what transpired on the stage. The Baby Boom actress said she “went flying” and knew her husband, Steve Janowitz, was “home laughing.” Joy went on to explain that she “missed the step,” ultimately causing her to fall.

An audience member shouted, “We love you, Joy,” after the ordeal. She also received support from her cohosts who agreed that the chairs that they sit on are very high off the ground. After ensuring the audience and her costars that she was OK, they continued on with the program as scheduled.

The Emmy winner also addressed the fall once more during a later segment of the episode, emphasizing that some falls can be very severe and require medical attention. She referenced late actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Florida hotel room on January 9, 2022, from head trauma.

“Well, you know, I fall a lot. The main thing, just to talk seriously, when Bob Saget fell, he died. If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you,” she said. “But I’ve fallen a lot. I fall all the time. I’m a klutz! But this chair, this chair was like the exorcist. It was spring!”