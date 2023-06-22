What does working on The View for more than 20 years get you? A very impressive net worth, that’s what! Joy Behar might just be one of the most valued cohosts who ever worked on the hit morning talk show. Scroll below to see how much money she makes.

What Is Joy Behar’s Net Worth?

Joy has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The broadcaster has practically interviewed anyone who’s anyone in Hollywood, but her favorite topic to cover will always be politics. “We’re very educated women with points of view and we’re not afraid to speak out,” she told TV Insider in November 2018. “We speak our minds and voice our opinions with impunity. That’s a very important function.”

Getty Images

Plus, she believed ABC’s late veteran anchor Barbara Walters liked her the most out of anyone she’d ever worked with on the show. “Yes. I think I was her favorite,” Joy admitted. “But the others may say that [about themselves], too. I used to go to her house all the time in the Hamptons. She liked my husband.”

Thanks to her fans, The View has been one of the most successful shows that ABC has ever aired on TV. The network doesn’t plan on canceling the program anytime soon.

“That’s really kind of heartwarming to think that there are people who like you, like what you’re saying, are interested in your opinion and maybe you have some influence in the way they think,” Joy said about her fans. “All of that is very gratifying. I thank the audience. Without them, you haven’t got a job.”

Did Joy Behar Get Fired From ‘The View’?

The comedian announced she was leaving The View in 2013 after appearing on the program since its inception in 1997. Her time away from the show did not last long, since she was brought back on as a full-time cohost again in 2015.

Getty Images

In addition to hosting The View, Joy also landed her own talk show, The Joy Behar Show, in 2009. The series lasted until 2011. She also had a brief stint as a late-night host with Late Night Joy which only lasted for five episodes on TLC. The Baby Boom actress continued to host The View in season 25 in 2022 and has never shied away from showcasing her vibrant personality on air.

“My comedy has never been vicious or mean because my intent is just to make you laugh. That’s all,” she told People in September 2021. “I don’t have any other motive. And so if the intention is in the right, and your heart is in the right place, I think that you can never really go wrong. I’ve offended people for sure, but whatever.”