Keanu Reeves established himself as an iconic Hollywood actor over the years, but it took hard work and determination to get there. From his days starring opposite Sandra Bullock in Speed to cementing his status as a star in John Wick, Keanu has transformed his career many times throughout the last few decades.

That also means a change in his looks. Keanu has sported a buzzcut for some of his films but wore his hair long throughout the four John Wick films, which first premiered in 2014, with the franchise coming to an end in 2023.

The actor has also been known for maintaining his youthful good looks. Keanu’s face still appeared wrinkle-free in his mid-50s and his dark locks remained the same. Only his beard has showed any signs of aging, as by the early 2020s, Keanu began to sport some gray hairs.