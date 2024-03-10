Kelly Ripa and husband Mark ​Consuelos were just a couple of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to dazzle on the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet. ​

When the Oscars nominations were announced in January 2024, Mark realized he was going to have to work alongside Kelly.

“Wait a minute,” Mark, 52, said to Live! With Kelly and Mark executive producer Michael Gelman. “I usually go as a plus-one so I can go to all the parties. I don’t have to go to work the next day.”

Kelly, 53, joked that Mark’s fun at the Oscars had “officially ended.”

Despite technically being “on the job,” Mark and Kelly still managed to dress to impress while they chatted with some of the stars at the event.