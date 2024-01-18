Fitness Week has certainly been interesting on this season of Live With Kelly and Mark. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been dedicating segments of the show to health and wellness but have had their fair share of awkward exchanges during each episode.

On Tuesday, January 16, Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, were joined by a fitness instructor on Live to lead them in a series of exercises. Producer Michael Gelman also joined the couple in the segment, sitting on a yoga mat beside Kelly.

“You are so irritating,” the Emmy winner told Michael, 62, as they bickered during the demonstration.

The comment drew some laughs from members of the audience, who are used to seeing Kelly and Michael squabble on the program. The following day, they got into another scuffle on the talk show as they discussed Michael’s chronic cough.

“They’re calling it the 100-day cough,” Kelly said while referencing an article about people experiencing ongoing coughing in New York City, to which Mark replied, “Well, Gelman’s had a cough since like … October.”

The All My Children alum continued to tease her producer for his cough. “Well, Gelman — Let me just say one thing around here. Gelman, I believe could be Patient X,” she continued.

Michael tried to assure the couple that his cough started last week. Kelly and Mark were persistent that it started long before then. “It’s OK. You can say you cough,” the mom of three continued, with Mark adding, “It’s not a weakness, Michael.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The exchange was all in good fun, as Kelly and Michael have known each other for more than two decades.

“She’s very relatable, but in an aspirational way,” he said of their friendship in an interview with Variety in March 2023. “She feels like she’s the girl next door, but also, your friend from across the street doesn’t usually have the same personality as Kelly. She’s approachable, but she’s gorgeous. She’s a great reactor to what people are saying. She listens, and then she comes up with something very funny in a split second. Really, she’s perfect for this format. And the ratings and the success of the show proves it.”

Kelly has had quite a few moments from the show go viral recently. Among them was a major blip when she declared that she loved “adult toys” during an episode of Live last month, just after posting a holiday photo with no pants.