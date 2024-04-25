The Today cast celebrated Bring Your Kids to Work Day and were accompanied by their little ones in the studio on Thursday, April 25.

During the third hour of the show, cohosts Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones were joined by Craig Melvin‘s son, Delano, and Dylan Dreyer‘s son, Calvin. The young boys took after their journalist parents as they kicked off the segment with ease.

“It’s take your kids to work day!” Delano said to the camera before Calvin joked, “Hey, this doesn’t seem so hard.”

Craig, 44, and Dylan, 42, then joined their sons and were beaming with joy.

“Craig and I are stage moms off on the side going, ‘Speak up. Stand up tall!’” Dylan told Al, 69, and Sheinelle, 46.

The youngins were later interviewed about their lives and Delano talked about his new puppy, Miles. Calvin, on the other hand, admitted that cooking with his TV personality mom is “pretty fun” and they do it quite often. What’s his specialty in the kitchen, you may ask? Eggs!

Earlier in the show, cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie looked like they were chaperoning a massive field trip outside the Rockefeller Center as the Today kids waved to fans. Not to mention, the kiddos took full advantage of their day off of school and one even broke out his best dance moves, starting a massive dance party outside.

Hoda’s precious daughters, Haley and Hope, were also in the studio and Haley had her chance to shine on the mic.

Not only have the Today show hosts become long-distance family members to viewers at home, but fans are also familiar with their little ones. Given that the morning talk show stars spend most of their days in front of the camera and entertaining people at home, they often share stories of their family life.

In fact, Hoda shared that she was jamming through New York City in between filming Today segments to see her eldest daughter perform in a play.

“For all the moms who forget things, I’m among them,” Hoda told the April 1 audience on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “So, [my daughter] Haley yesterday said, ‘Are you coming to my spring concert?’ I was like, ‘When is it?’ She goes, ‘It’s tomorrow?’”

She continued, “Well, tomorrow is today. And so it starts at 8:45 and anyone who’s tried to get around midtown, or around the Upper West Side, knows — and it’s raining! So I decided I was going to make,” she continued. “And I said, ‘Mamma’s gonna come in hot. You look at that door, I’m going to be there, ​OK? 8:45 I’m going to be there.’ ‘OK, mamma, ​​OK ​, ​OK.’”