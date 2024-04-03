Tears were flowing in Jenna Bush Hager’s household after a prank that was supposed to be funny went terribly wrong. The Today cohost described the chaos that ensued in her home on April Fools’ Day during an episode of the talk show on Tuesday, April 2.

Cohost Hoda Kotb was curious to know exactly why things went awry at home for Jenna, 42, and her three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

“Well first — and this was my doing — I had Hal, who is 4, we warmed some beans up in the microwave,” the former first daughter said. “I tried to take a play out of George Clooney’s book. He was supposed to go to sleep but we waited for Henry to come home. We had already set it up where I told Henry, ‘Yeah, everything fine but Hal’s stomach is not great, not great.’”

“I put them in a small little cup,” she continued about the beans. “We hid in the living room. Hall practiced multiple times: ‘Ouch, Daddy! My stomach hurts! Oh no, I pooped my pants!’ And then wipe it on Henry.”

Things took a turn and ended up being a bit of a disaster in the Hager household.

“So, we had it planned. Hal was like, ‘It’s go time it’s go time!’ Ran in. ‘Dad, ooh, my stomach, I pooped my pants’ and wiped it all over Henry’s clothes. He was like, ‘Dude, these are …’ It didn’t work. But then, I’ll show you exhibit B, Jenna said, showing a photo of the toilet that Mila, 10 wrapped in cellophane.

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Unfortunately, Henry, 45, ended up falling for the prank, which turned into quite a big mess in the bathroom.

“I had to call her in and say, ‘Now you need to clean up a 45-year-old man’s …” Jenna said before Hoda, 59, finished her sentence, quipping, “Pee pee?”

As one last prank, the mom of three told her kids that their cat Hollywood was impregnated by their cat Mango.

“Um … they fell for it and when I told [them] it wasn’t true? Tears. They thought they were going to have kittens. So anyway,” Jenna shared.

“We have to delete April Fools’ Day. That was not good. But the poop thing was the best one,” Hoda chimed in.