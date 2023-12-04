Today’s Jenna Bush Hager revealed a hilariously relatable blunder that she made at twin sister Barbara Bush’s wedding. The broadcaster admittedly called brother-in-law Craig Coyne by the wrong name during the big day.

The hilarious confession came as Jenna, 42, admired Meg Ryan’s honesty about calling a man by the wrong name on a date in a recent interview with Glamour. It reminded the TV host of a time when she had a similar blip.

​​“Oh gosh … I’ve never done that on a date, however — and I’d like to apologize to my brother-in-law for this — but at Barbara’s wedding, I wrote a really beautiful toast,” Jenna recalled during a Today segment on Monday, December 4. “I’d like to just put it out there, my brain wasn’t firing on all cylinders.”

During the speech, the Sisters First author remembered saying, “Now, welcome to our family, Greg.”

Jenna was able to laugh it off at the time, but deep down, she knew her blunder drew some confusion from attendees.

“Half the people there were like, ‘Did she just call him the wrong name?’” she recalled.

The funniest part of the whole story was the fact that Jenna had already given the speech once before at Barbara, 42, and Craig’s first wedding ceremony. The pair had a small ceremony in October 2018 and a larger ceremony in April 2019.

“I don’t even know what it was,” Jenna, who shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal with husband Henry Hager, told cohost Hoda Kotb. “I’m not sure where it came from because I know him very well. They’d already been married once!”

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Thankfully, Craig, 42, didn’t take anything personally. Two years after their second wedding ceremony, Barbara and Craig welcomed their first child together, daughter Cora Georgia Coyne. Motherhood has been pure bliss for the activist.

“I think my favorite milestones are of her smiling, going in the morning to wake her up and her giggling … She is incredibly joyful,” Barbara gushed over her little one in an April 2022 interview with People, adding, “It’s been incredible.”

Jenna and Barbara’s parents, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, were equally as thrilled to welcome the new addition into their family. Laura, 77, gushed over Cora’s middle name and how it is a sweet nod to George.

“It was really great,” the doting grandmother said of hearing Cora’s name for the first time during an October 2021 episode of Today. “Cora Georgia. So, she’ll have to be [George’s] favorite.”