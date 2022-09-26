Becoming a grandfather was one of the most fulfilling moments of George W. Bush’s life! The former president is incredibly happy whenever he gets to spend time with his four grandkids and wife Laura Bush. The longtime couple constantly posts pictures of their family gatherings and sweet moments with the kiddos.

George and Laura welcomed their twin daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, on November 25, 1981. The proud parents were by Jenna’s side when she married her husband, Henry Hager, in May 2008. Five years later, Jenna and Henry welcomed their first child together, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager.

“Laura and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our grandchild Margaret Laura ‘Mila’ Hager. … She was born last night, April 13, at 8:43 p.m. in New York City,” George shared on his Facebook page after becoming a grandpa. “We met our beautiful granddaughter today. Jenna and Mila are healthy. And our family is elated.”

The family expanded once more with the arrival of George and Laura’s second grandchild, Poppy Louise Hager, in August 2015. The Today host named her second child after her grandfather George H.W. Bush, who went by “Poppy” during his childhood. During a May 2019 episode of the NBC program, Jenna revealed her grandfather’s reaction to the child’s name.

“He was not expecting it, so he cried,” she recalled. “And of course, I cry at like Teacher Appreciation Day commercials [so] I’m like crying over the baby and Henry’s kind of like wiping the baby’s face off because there’s like tears in the baby’s mouth.”

In August 2019, Jenna gave birth to her first son with her hubby, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager. George and Laura could not contain their excitement after the little one’s arrival.

“@laurawbush and I are thrilled to welcome Henry Harold Hager to our family,” the politician wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are happy for the proud parents, @jennabhager and Henry. And pleased that Mila and Poppy have a little brother to love. We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal.”

Barbara also started a family of her own. The Yale University graduate married her husband, Craig Coyne, in October 2018. The happy couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Cora Georgia Coyne, in September 2021.

“With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” the doting grandpa wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the newborn. “Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

