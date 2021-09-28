Barbara Pierce Bush and Craig Coyne Went From Lovers to Parents! Learn About the Author’s Husband

Congratulations are in order for Barbara Pierce Bush and her husband, Craig Coyne, who took the next step in their marriage and became parents! The Sisters First author and the Snowtown Murders actor experienced parenthood when Barbara gave birth to their first child in September 2021.

The exciting news of the couple’s little bundle of joy was announced by Barbara’s parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, in a statement to People. The proud grandparents revealed the new mom and dad welcomed their baby girl in Maine and named her Cora Georgia Coyne.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” read the statement from George and Laura, who are already grandparents to Jenna Bush Hager‘s three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal. “Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

The news of Barbara’s secret pregnancy comes nearly two years after the former first daughter and Craig tied the knot in a private wedding. According to the Bush family statement, the brunette beauty gave birth to Cora “not far from [their] family home where Barbara and Craig were married.”

The adorable lovebirds said “I do” in the very small ceremony in the backyard of the Bush family estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, in October 2018. With only 20 of their closest loved ones in attendance as they exchanged vows, Barbara was thrilled about having a “very short, sweet ceremony.”

In addition to having her father walk her down the aisle and incorporating her nieces, Mila and Poppy, into the wedding as flower girls, Barbara said the ceremony was sentimental because of the special touches.

“It’s really sweet … the ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” she gushed to People at the time they wed, adding her “something blue” was a pair of earrings from twin sister Jenna. “We’ve been excited to do such a small wedding with just our family.”

While it sounds like the two were relishing their lives as newlyweds, there’s no doubt Barbara and Craig are ready to embrace their roles as parents!

