Since she was named an official cohost on Today in 2019, Jenna Bush Hager has not shied away from talking about her weight loss journey. The broadcaster revealed some of the secrets to her noticeable transformation.

“I work out first thing in the morning,” she told Women’s Health in February 2023. “That’s my new thing. I’m obsessed with jumping on mini trampolines or doing dance cardio. But those things are hard to do before work.”

As for changes made to her diet, Jenna now starts her mornings off by drinking green juice and will usually eat a salad for lunch with “some type of protein, beans, broccoli and a ton of vegetables.”

Scroll below to see her weight loss transformation in photos.