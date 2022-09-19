Proud auntie! Jenna Bush Hager is a doting mom to three children, Margaret “Mila,” Poppy and Henry “Hal,” whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager. Her twin sister, Barbara Bush, became a mom in September 2021 with the arrival of her first child, Cora. She shares the tot with her husband, Craig Coyne. Get to know Barbara and Craig’s adorable daughter.

Who Is Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne’s Daughter, Cora?

Barbara and Craig got married in October 2018 at the Bush family compound in Maine. The former first daughter dreamed of starting a family of her own someday. Prior to meeting her hubby, Barbara froze her eggs with some encouragement from her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, whom she was named after.

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

“My grandmother said, ‘I think that’s a really good idea,’” Jenna revealed about her sister’s fertility journey during a November 2021 episode of the “Making Space” podcast. “So, Barbara froze her eggs and was planning, if she didn’t meet somebody, to go ahead and do it, and then hopefully meet somebody else. I know that was her plan and she was so encouraged by our 92-year-old grandmother.”

The Jarhead actor and the activist decided to have a second wedding in April 2019 in Texas. The pair quietly welcomed their only child two years later. Cora’s birth was announced by proud grandparents George W. Bush and Laura Bush in an Instagram post. The baby arrived six weeks early.

“With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” the former president wrote on Instagram in October 2021. “Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine — not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

Jenna also shared a sweet tribute on Instagram for her niece when she was born.

“Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty niece (a bit earlier than we expected!),” the Today host wrote at the time. “I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love.”

Cora’s middle name is an ode to both her grandfather George and late great-grandfather George H.W. Bush. Since the little one’s birth, Barbara has shared a few rare photos of her precious bundle of joy while spending time with her family.

In August 2022, Jenna posted pictures on Instagram from a family trip to Maine. Barbara and Cora spent time hanging out with Mila, Poppy and Hal during the beach getaway. In the photos, Cora looked exactly like her mom! The cutie has the same bright blue eyes and brown hair as Barbara.