The Hager family is always making memories full of smiles and laughter! Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, love being parents to their three adorable kids: Margaret “Mila,” Poppy and Henry “Hal.” The Today host constantly shares funny and candid moments with her little ones on social media.

Jenna and Henry got married in 2008. The pair met four years earlier during her father George W. Bush’s presidential re-election campaign. Their instant connection was undeniable and withstood the test of time. The New York Times bestselling author and the businessman welcomed their first child together, Mila, in April 2013.

Mila became a big sister in August 2015 when Poppy was born. After becoming a mom of two, Jenna revealed that she was already thinking of expanding her family for the third time.

“I appreciate life so much more as a mom and I feel so lucky. I know how wonderful motherhood is and that makes it so much sweeter,” she said during an October 2015 appearance on Today. “I want a big family. We’ll see what happens.”

The Texas native’s dream came true when she found out she was expecting her third child with her hubby. She announced the news during an April 2019 episode of the hit NBC program.

“I’m pregnant!” the television personality told her cohosts at the time. “I’m only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets. They told the man behind me on the airplane, they told people at church.”

Jenna and Henry were elated when their son, Hal, arrived in August 2019. The proud parents could not be more thankful for their family of five.

“I feel good. I feel happy,” she said during a Today segment after giving birth to Hal. “You know, I think when you’re holed up in a hospital room with a newborn and you see the joy and the light in his eyes, you realize this is what life is for — to make the world better for our little babes.”

When she’s not leading her successful television program with cohost Hoda Kotb, Jenna enjoys taking her little ones on family getaways around the U.S. One of their popular vacation destinations is Maine. They took a visit up to the coast with Jenna’s twin sister, Barbara Bush, in August 2022. From the family photos she posted, it looks like the kids truly had a blast!

Keep scrolling to see Jenna and Henry’s funniest parenting moments.