‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager’s 3 Kids Are So Adorable! See the Best Photos of Mila, Poppy and Hal

There is nothing that mom of three Jenna Bush Hager can’t do! After growing up in the spotlight, the former school teacher became one of the most famous faces on television, hosting Today alongside Hoda Kotb. Through the fame, she has remained dedicated to raising her kids, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager, Poppy Louise Hager and Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, with her husband, Henry Hager.

Jenna and Henry’s love blossomed while he was working for her father, 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush’s 2004 campaign. They began dating shortly after, and the businessman popped the question in August 2007. The pair were married in May 2008 in front of their closest friends and family in Texas.

The blonde beauty joined Today in 2009 as a correspondent before being promoted to the cohost of Today with Hoda & Jenna after Kathie Lee Gifford’s departure. In 2012, Jenna announced her first pregnancy on the show, sharing that she was both “nervous and excited” to become a mom. Their first daughter, Mila, was born on April 13, 2013.

“Having Mila has really changed everything for me. It’s put in perspective what really matters,” Jenna told People in 2014. “There are days that something doesn’t go your way and you feel frustrated, and then I realize I have this amazing, beautiful being that’s part of my life.”

Jenna and Henry welcomed their second daughter, Poppy, on August 13, 2014. The youngster’s name is an ode to her late great-grandfather, George H.W. Bush, who went by the nickname “Poppy” during his childhood. The middle name Louise pays tribute to both the middle names of Jenna and Henry’s grandmothers.

The couple decided to expand their family once more. During an April 2019 segment on Today, the Sisters First author shared a sweet video telling her two daughters that they were going to be getting a baby brother. Hal was born on August 2, 2019. The tot shares a first name with his father and got his middle name from his paternal grandfather.

“We weren’t exactly sure about the name,” Jenna said on Today after welcoming her son. “Then his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.'”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Jenna and Henry’s three kids.