Jenna Bush Hager is always hard at work hosting Today alongside Hoda Kotb. The pair love talking about their adorable children and how much motherhood has changed their lives. The NBC personality is a proud mom to her three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, with her husband, Henry Hager.

Jenna, daughter of 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, met Henry in 2004 when they were both working in Washington D.C. Henry proposed to Jenna in 2007, and the pair were married in a Texas ceremony a year later. She announced her first pregnancy during a 2012 Today segment.

“I’m pregnant!” she said during the broadcast. “We’re so excited and obviously nervous about it. I’m a first-time mom. But it’s something that I’ve always wanted. I’m a teacher, and I love kids.”

In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, Margaret Laura “Mila” Hager. Jenna gave birth to their second daughter, Poppy Louise Hager, on August 13, 2014. She was named after Jenna’s grandfather, George H.W. Bush, whose childhood nickname was “Poppy.” Poppy was given the middle name Louise to honor the middle names of Jenna and Henry’s two grandmothers.

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Jenna shared a sweet letter with the Today audience that she wrote to Henry. She described the joy she got from watching Henry come home from work and play with the girls “until sleep is long gone.”

“Your love is like the Post-it note with stick figure drawings of ships passing you left for me on the bathroom mirror when I returned home late. I’d been flying most of the day, and I was dehydrated, and thirsty for home, for you,” she said. “Your love is like that note. It is simple and solid and thoughtful.”

In April 2019, the host shared a video on Today telling her daughters that she was pregnant with a baby boy. They jumped up and down and “told every single stranger they’ve met.” The couple welcomed their third child, son Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, in August 2019. The baby was named after his father and got his middle name from his paternal grandfather. Jenna shared the adorable way her daughters reacted to Hal’s name.

“We weren’t exactly sure about the name,” Jenna said in a Today segment after giving birth. “Then his big sisters called him ‘Hal pal,’ and we thought, ‘This is just perfect.'”

