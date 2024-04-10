Nicole Kidman wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of her family! The Expats actress credited her two youngest daughters, Sunday and Faith, for being her rocks.

“I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters. I’m raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine,” Nicole, 56, gushed in an interview with People published on Wednesday, April 10. “They’re just lovely people and I’m so lucky that I have Keith [Urban], who’s just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to.”

Nicole shares Sunday and Faith with Keith, 56, whom she walked down the aisle with in 2006. She recently marveled at watching her girls grow up right before her eyes.

“I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite,” the Being the Ricardos star told Elle during an interview published on March 19. “I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much.”

It seems like Nicole’s kids are not opposed to working behind the camera like their mom in the future.

“And I’m raising a little girl that’s showing an interest in directing right now,” the Oscar winner told Time in April 2018. “I want her to have a path for that.”

A few years after making the comment about her kids’ interest in show business, Nicole confessed that Sunday came to the decision on her own.

“[Sunday Rose] wants to be a director. Through nothing I’ve done, though,” the mom of two told DuJour Magazine in January 2022. “She’s learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I’m not getting anywhere near them.”

Even though she is one of the most successful stars in Hollywood, Nicole, who also shares kids Connor and Isabella with ex Tom Cruise, made it obvious that her biggest priority is being around for her girls.

“I have this huge desire to be there for them. I don’t want to miss their bedtimes,” she shared. “That bedtime is so deeply important for me. We talk. We try to have some consistency. The biggest consistency is, ‘I’m here and I love you and that will never change.’ It’s a constant balance.”