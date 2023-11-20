Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Daughter Sunday [Photos]

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Daughter Sunday Is Her Mini-Me! See Rare Photos of Their Child

Nicole Kidman’s two younger daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, are her mini-mes! The Academy Award winner and her husband, Keith Urban, could not be prouder of their little ones and have stepped out with them in public on rare occasions.

Sunday, who was born in July 2008, has already expressed excitement about being involved in show business in the future.

“I’m raising a little girl that’s showing an interest in directing right now,” Nicole told Time 100 in 2018. “I want her to have a path for that.”

Scroll below to see rare photos of Sunday growing up.