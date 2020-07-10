Family Is Everything to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban! See Their Rare Photos With Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s two kids mean everything to them, which is why fans don’t see too many photos of their daughters, Sunday and Faith, on social media. Although the Big Little Lies star and the country crooner are extremely private when it comes to their personal lives, every now and then they’ll give a look inside their roles as parents.

Nicole and Keith welcomed their first child together when eldest daughter Sunday arrived in July 2008. The Hollywood couple — who tied the knot in 2006 — added to their family again in December 2010 when their second daughter, Faith, was born. Nicole is also the mom of her two older kids, Isabella Cruise and Connor Cruise, from her marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While it’s not often that Sunday and Faith appear on their mom or dad’s Instagram pages, it seems Nicole and Keith aren’t so against their kids pursuing showbiz careers. In fact, Sunday and Faith already “caught the acting bug” since appearing alongside their famous mama in Big Littles Lies and The Undoing.

“They’re serious about following in Nicole’s footsteps,” a source exclusively shared with Closer Weekly, noting the Academy Award winner is on board with her kiddos’ dreams. “She’ll do everything she can to get them to where they want to be. The fact that Faith and Sunday are so interested in this makes Nicole feel closer to them and even though they’re still young, she’s happy to help launch them into the spotlight.”

Whether or not they end up pursuing Hollywood careers as they continue to get older, there’s no doubt Nicole and Keith will support their girls no matter what. “That’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love,” she once told Entertainment Tonight. “Everything is motivated by wanting to take care of your children and carve a path for them and leave them with a sense of morality, dignity and accountability.”

Acting and singing may be a huge part of Keith and Nicole’s lives, but Sunday and Faith will always be their No. 1 priority. The Eyes Wide Shut actress even revealed she’ll “pass on films” if it ends up being too much for her family to handle.

“We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” she told the Wall Street Journal in April. “[Work] will become imbalanced and we will change it. We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

Nicole and Keith are such dedicated parents!

Scroll through the gallery below to see their rare family photos.