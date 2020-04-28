Since Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are two of Hollywood’s most doting parents, it’s no surprise they have a plan when it comes to juggling family life with their hectic careers. The Big Little Lies star opened up about the “system” they have to ensure they get enough time with kids Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9.

“I’ll pass on films,” the 52-year-old confessed in a Wall Street Journal article published on Tuesday, April 28, noting she only selects projects that fit into her schedule as a mom.

MEGA

“We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” Nicole continued. “When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced … and we will change it.”

However, Nicole said the one thing that doesn’t flip-flop is their decision to devote the most time in the schedule to their adorable little girls. “We don’t have the answers,” she stated, “but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

This certainly isn’t the first time the Bombshell star — who is also the proud mom of daughter Isabella Cruise, 27, and son Connor Cruise, 25, with ex-husband Tom Cruise — has insisted how important her kids mean to her. In September 2019, Nicole dished she always checks in with her family before locking down a new gig.

“The only thing we really discuss is what it is going to cost our family,” the A-lister shared with British GQ at the time. “If it’s going to be too taxing on our children or him, I won’t do it.”

Shutterstock

Although the longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2006 — are super committed to their fans and careers, they can’t help that Sunday and Faith take precedence in their lives.

“Nicole and Keith make spending time together their No. 1 priority,” an insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in January 2020. “If they’re not happy, their family is in jeopardy and that’s not an option for them.”

Getting time away from their highly publicized lives is just as important too. “That’s why their vacations, when it’s just the two of them, or with Sunday and Faith, are crucial,” the insider explained.

“It’s very important to Nicole, who is constantly working, to meticulously plan out her filming schedules to work with Keith’s touring and the girls’ studies and school activities,” the source insisted. “Nicole and Keith put family first. It’s as simple as that.”

Nicole is such an amazing mama and wife!