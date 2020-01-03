They may be juggling some of the most successful careers in entertainment, but nothing is more important to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban than family. A source close to the Big Little Lies actress and her country crooner husband recently explained to Closer Weekly why their relationship and two daughters will always come first.

“Nicole and Keith make spending time together their No. 1 priority,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer. “If they’re not happy, their family is in jeopardy and that’s not an option for them.”

The source insisted Nicole and Keith — who tied the knot in 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 11 and Faith Margaret, 9 — couldn’t be more proud of their famous family. Because of their conflicting schedules, the Hollywood actress and the “Stupid Boy” singer, both 52, make sure to treasure the moments they have together.

“That’s why their vacations, when it’s just the two of them, or with Sunday and Faith, are crucial,” the insider explained. “It’s very important to Nicole, who is constantly working, to meticulously plan out her filming schedules to work with Keith’s touring and the girls’ studies and school activities. Nicole and Keith put family first. It’s as simple as that.”

Although Nicole couldn’t be more proud to be the mom of Sunday and Faith, she hasn’t held back regarding the obstacles of motherhood. Most recently, the Aquaman star — who is also the doting mama of Isabella, 27, and Connor, 24, from her marriage to Tom Cruise — revealed why she believes parenthood has no handbook.

“I think it’s just a journey. And the first thing is there’s no right and wrong,” she said of being a mom during a recent interview with Tatler. “There’s just different children.”

The blonde beauty even dished some encouraging advice she received from her beloved grandmother. “She said to me, ‘Every child is given some adversity. Where you’re born. What you’re up against. Your parents get divorced. There’s always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough,'” she sweetly recalled. “I always try to think that. The love is enough.”

This isn’t the first time Nicole and Keith have opened up about the importance of their marriage and two little girls. During an interview with British GQ, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed why she won’t hesitate to say no to a job offer.

“The only thing we really discuss is what it is going to cost our family,” Nicole once explained. “If it’s going to be too taxing on our children or him, I won’t do it.”

