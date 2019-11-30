She may be one of the of the most famous women on the planet, but Nicole Kidman will always be about her kids first — and she recently opened up about the obstacles of being a mother.

“I think it’s (motherhood) just a journey. And the first thing is there’s no right and wrong. There’s just different children” the 52-year-old explained to Tatler magazine in an interview. “I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, ‘Every child is given some adversity. Where you’re born. What you’re up against. Your parents get divorced. There’s always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough’. I always try to think that. The love is enough.”

The A-lister adopted kids Isabella, 26, and Conner, 24, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. She also shares daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8, with her current love, Keith Urban. Through all the chaos of life, Nicole has always been about her kids and family, even putting them on the forefront when considering her next role.

“The only thing we really discuss is what it is going to cost our family,” the Oscar winner once explained during an interview with British GQ. “If it’s going to be too taxing on our children or him, I won’t do it.” However, Nicole also understands that her two young girls may want to follow the same career route as their famous mom.

“Faith and Sunday have really caught the acting bug and as well as appearing in ‘Big Little Lies,’ they’re now going to be on her series ‘The Undoing’, an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They’re serious about following in Nicole’s footsteps and she’ll do everything she can to get them to where they want to be. Nicole has been talking about enrolling them in acting classes but for now, she’s realized that she can teach them herself!”

“She’s giving them lessons at home and they love every second of it,” the source added. “The fact that Faith and Sunday are so interested in this makes Nicole feel closer to them and even though they’re still young, she’s happy to help launch them into the spotlight.”

Nicole is clearly a wonderful mom!