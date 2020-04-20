They are one of the biggest Hollywood couples out there, but Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, are more about just their successful careers — they are also wonderful parents to two daughters: Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9.

The actress and her country star hubby, both 52, tied the knot in 2006 and have stayed strong ever since. While this is a first for Keith, these were not the first children for the Oscar winner. Nicole also adopted two little ones — Isabella, 27, and son Conner, 25 — while she was married to fellow actor Tom Cruise.

These days, Nicole spends her time with her two youngest children, as her adopted ones are grown. “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions,” the Big Little Lies star once told WHO magazine of her relationship with her eldest kids.

As for Sunday and Faith, they definitely keep their mom and dad on their toes, especially since they have no problem telling their folks how it is. “My little one will say, ‘Please don’t wear your workout stuff to school this morning. Please blow-dry your hair. Please wear some makeup,'” Nicole revealed to Tatler Magazine. “I mean, that’s hard truth right there!”

Although their little girls are still growing up, sources told Closer Weekly Nicole already wants them to follow in her famous footsteps. In fact, the insider close to the Eyes Wide Shut actress told Closer all about her plans to perfect their daughters’ acting chops by giving them lessons at home.

“Faith and Sunday have really caught the acting bug and as well as appearing in Big Little Lies, they’re now going to be on her series The Undoing,” the source exclusively shared with Closer in March 2019. “They’re serious about following in Nicole’s footsteps and she’ll do everything she can to get them to where they want to be. Nicole has been talking about enrolling them in acting classes but for now, she’s realized that she can teach them herself!”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The source added, “She’s giving them lessons at home and they love every second of it. The fact that Faith and Sunday are so interested in this makes Nicole feel closer to them and even though they’re still young, she’s happy to help launch them into the spotlight.” How exciting!

Scroll on down below to learn more about Nicole and Keith’s girls.