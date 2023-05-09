Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Is a Star on the Rise! Photos of His Youngest Child Then and Now

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, has star quality! The beauty has already made several appearances on her father’s long-running game show and has proven to be a natural in front of the camera. Photos of what the up-and-coming TV personality looks like today will blow you away.

Pat welcomed Maggie in January 1995 with his wife, Lesly Brown. The couple, who wed in 1989, are also parents to one son, Patrick Sajak, who was born in September 1990. While Patrick decided to become a doctor, Maggie developed an interest in show business like her father.

The youngest Sajak child currently serves as a social correspondent on Wheel of Fortune, taking fans behind the scenes of the show on all social platforms. In January 2020, Maggie appeared on the series in front of the camera while Pat was recovering from an emergency surgery due to a blocked intestine.

Pat’s longtime costar, Vanna White, took over main hosting duties amid his recovery. Maggie stepped in as the letter-turner, Vanna’s usual role. The duo both did a great job fronting the series as the show’s leading man was on the mend.

“From the perspective of his daughter, it was a scary experience,” Maggie reflected on the show of her father’s health battle at the time. “But he’s doing great, and I know he’s so excited to be back next week.”

It wasn’t the first time the social media star appeared on Wheel of Fortune. According to her bio on the show’s official website, Maggie made her debut on the program when she was just a baby. The Princeton University graduate is also a law student, balancing her studies with her TV hosting pursuit.

Her Instagram account is full of fun moments she has gotten to experience while working on the show. The youngster loves spending time with her dad and Vanna. “We know how to keep things fun on set!” Maggie gushed in a video caption in April 2023.

In May 2023, it was announced that the songstress would be filling in for Vanna as the letter-turner on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. “I hope to make Vanna proud,” Maggie wrote on Instagram while rehearsing for the episode.

On top of showing off her cohosting skills, Maggie is also a talented singer. She has released several songs since 2011, including “First Kiss” and “Wild Boy.”

It’s clear that Pat couldn’t be prouder of her little girl for everything she has accomplished so far in her career.

