Pat Sajak has been a staple on Wheel of Fortune for decades, but he plays a much more important role in the lives of his family. Along with his wife, Lesly Brown, the legendary TV host is the loving dad of two kids, Patrick and Maggie.

Before he wed Lesly, Pat was married to his first spouse, Sherrill Sajak. The former couple exchanged vows in 1979, and after holding off from welcoming any children together, the two eventually split in 1986. Shortly after, he fell in love with Lesly, and the pair exchanged vows in 1989.

The following year in 1990, Pat and his wife started their family, welcoming their first child, a son named Patrick. The couple’s youngest child, daughter Maggie, was born less than five years later in 1995.

Patrick Michael James Sajak

Pat and Lesley’s first child was born on September 22, 1990. Throughout the years, he made some rare appearances on Wheel of Fortune, but aside from that, Patrick has lived his life mostly out of the spotlight. While Patrick isn’t a TV star or actor, he is accomplished, having become a doctor in May 2021. Pat revealed his son graduated from medical school during an episode of Wheel of Fortune.

“Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?” he said to Vanna. “So you know my son, Patrick, you’ve known him all his life. Well he’s made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we’re all thrilled.”

While the Pat Sajak Show alum said he “couldn’t be prouder” of his son, he joked Patrick’s medical school degree was already going to his head. “The only troubling part is he insists that I call him ‘Dr. Sajak,’” he quipped.

Patrick’s little sister also marveled over the huge achievement by sharing a sweet sibling pic via Instagram. “My big brother officially became a doctor today, and I am the MOST proud. Congrats @patricksajak, MD!” she wrote in May.

It sounds like Patrick is going to do some amazing things!

Maggie Sajak

The duo’s second child arrived on January 5, 1995. Unlike Patrick, Maggie has embraced her father’s superstar status, paving a career as a TV personality, country singer and model. In addition to Wheel of Fortune, she’s appeared on Good Morning America and On the Streets, per IMDb.

It’s been a few years since Maggie released new music, but in July 2013, she debuted a music video for her song “Wild Boy.” In March 2020, she revealed she still loves performing as she posted a clip before playing the guitar. “Getting in the zoneee … or not,” she joked in the caption.

These days, Maggie is a law student, per her Instagram bio, as she hopes to follow in her brother’s footsteps and become a doctor one day. “I just love both [music and medicine], so I will keep doing both and see where that takes me,” she once told The Boot. “I probably won’t go straight to medical school. I want to be able to focus on my music for a while.”

While juggling her education, Maggie also works as Wheel of Fortune‘s social correspondent. When the game show renewed Pat and Vanna’s contracts in September 2021, it was revealed that Maggie landed a job as the online host. Per Variety, her job consists of “sharing exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes access and interviews with the hosts, staff, crew and contestants,” as well as running Wheel of Fortune‘s “digital channels, including its website and pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.”

In January 2020, she proved TV-hosting runs in their family as she joined Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune at the time her dad was recovering from a November 2019 surgery. In order for Vanna to host the show, Maggie filled in as the sensational letter-turner.

After appearing on the program for a few episodes, Maggie marveled over the unforgettable experience on Instagram. “Last show!” she gushed. “I am so grateful for the love and support from my family, the @wheeloffortune family, @officialvannawhite and all of you.”

In April 2024, Maggie went public with her boyfriend, Ross McCall. The pair were photographed kissing while taking a stroll together.

“Maggie doesn’t want Pat to louse it up,” an insider told Closer that month. “He has no filter. He blurts things out and offends people all the time!”

“Ross is very special to her, and she’s determined not to let Pat wreck it for her!” the source added.