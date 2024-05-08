When Is Pat Sajak's Last Wheel of Fortune Episode? Date Revealed

Longtime Wheel of Fortune fans are sad to see Pat Sajak take his final bow as host of the long-running game show. His last episode is sure to be emotional.

When Is Pat Sajak’s Last ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode?

Pat’s final Wheel of Fortune episode will air on June 7, 2024, multiple outlets confirmed. The episode was taped ahead of time in April 2024, per Deadline.

The TV personality first became the host of Wheel of Fortune in 1981, taking over for Chuck Woolery. After 41 successful seasons, he felt it was best to pass the torch to someone else.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Pat wrote on X in June 2023. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Pat “agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting,” per a statement from Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television.

Who Is Replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Shortly after Pat announced his retirement from hosting Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest was named his successor. Vanna White also announced that she would remain on the program as the letter-turner.

“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible,” Ryan told People in April 2024 of carrying on Pat’s legacy. “He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him.”

Disney/Christopher Willard

“So do I feel pressure? Sure,” the American Idol host admitted. “People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well.”

Ryan will assume Wheel of Fortune hosting duties in the fall of 2024. No official premiere date for season 42 has been announced. Still, he’s so excited for the opportunity to join Vanna on the iconic stage when the time comes.

“I know Ryan — he is professional, he’s good at what he does, he’s kind,” Vanna told People in October 2023 of her new colleague. “I think it’s going to be good. He’s such a nice guy and he loves what he does. He said, ‘Look, I am not replacing Pat. I’m not going in to try to fill Pat’s shoes. No one can ever replace him.’”