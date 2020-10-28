Over the years of their decades-long marriage, Pat Sajak and his wife, Lesly Brown, have shared many sweet moments together. Whether they’re posing for cute family photos with their two kids or attending prestigious award shows, the Wheel of Fortune host always has a big smile on his face when he’s around his spouse.

Pat and Lesly first met at a sports bar in 1988, two years after she graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in television production in 1986. At the time, the TV star — who had already been hosting Wheel of Fortune for seven years — was fresh off a divorce from his first wife, Sherrill Sajak.

Considering Pat is 18 years older than Lesly, the two didn’t have an immediate connection. “He was fun and easy to talk to,” Lesly once told People. “But it wasn’t romantic.” They would “often” talk on the phone, but Pat dished the conversation would always end like, “‘Well, I have to hang up now. I’m going out on a date.’”

Even though “it was obvious that there was something more going on” in their friendship, neither Pat nor Lesly wanted to make the first move. However, everything changed when the former model traveled to Mexico in June 1989 for a trip she won while appearing on The Dating Game before she met Pat.

“Frankly, I was a little annoyed at that,” he hilariously told the outlet before Lesly chimed in. “There was definitely borderline jealousy,” the brunette beauty adorably joked. “That was good.”

Because the Pat Sajak Show alum “knew [Lesly] was the woman [he] wanted to spend the rest of [his] life with,” he didn’t waste any time when she returned home from her vacation. Less than three months later, Pat asked for Lesly’s hand in marriage with a three-carat diamond.

The duo made their love official soon after as they exchanged vows months that December. Throughout their marriage, the beloved TV personality and his wife became the proud parents of their two children, son Patrick Sajak and daughter Maggie Sajak. Talk about a winning pair!

