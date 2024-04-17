Pat Sajak‘s daughter, Maggie, wants to keep her Scottish screen star beau, Ross McCall, far from the Wheel of Fortune legend — because she fears her father will scare away the Band of Brothers hunk, 48, sources exclusively tell Closer.

“Maggie doesn’t want Pat to louse it up,” says an insider. “He has no filter. He blurts things out and offends people all the time!”

The source says even Pat’s longtime co-host, Vanna White, is “sick of him — and she’s nice to everybody!”

Maggie has served as Wheel‘s social correspondent — and occasional guest letter- turner — and has witnessed some of her 77-year-old father’s most cringeworthy moments.

The 29-year-old saw her father put a contestant in a chokehold, ask WWE star Austin Theory to take off his shirt, and tug on a player’s beard.

Meanwhile, Pat has also come under fire for mocking a competitor’s speech impediment and getting snippy with a bonus round hopeful. He’s also aired controversial conservative viewpoints on social media about COVID-19 vaccines and climate change.

The insider adds, “Ross is very special to her, and she’s determined not to let Pat wreck it for her!”